Suspect in custody following highway chase that ended in Baltimore City

WMAR
Posted at 8:29 PM, May 12, 2023
BEL AIR, Md. — A person has been arrested following a police chase that started in Harford County and ended in Baltimore City.

According to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, the chase was in reference to a stolen vehicle out of the Bel Air area traveling southbound on I-95. Sheriff’s PIO Cristie Hopkin says that the vehicle "appears to be a military-style vehicle, but I do not know its origin at this time."

The suspect has been taken into custody. There are no reported injuries. The suspect, who has not been identified at this time, was evacuated to a local hospital as a precautionary measure.

