Suspect in car-theft spree held without bond

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — An 18-year-old accused of stealing Baltimore-area vehicles and "targeting law enforcement vehicles across the state" is being held without bond, after being extradited from Michigan.

Tyler Dupree Hill, of Mount Airy, is charged with crimes in several counties, and ultimately turned up in Michigan earlier this week after fleeing from police on the Eastern Shore.

Easton Police Department Tyler Hill



He and Donya Jenkins-Patterson, 20, of Laurel, were connected to car break-ins in Towson and Queen Anne's County, and to "targeting Law Enforcement vehicles across the state," according to a press release from Easton Police Department.

Hill was ordered held without bond after a bail review Thursday, while Jenkins Patterson was given a $35,000 bond.

Easton Police first converged on the suspects May 30 after they found Jenkins-Patterson in a Chevy Silverado with Virginia plates and "ammunition and equipment that appeared to be law enforcement related."

The Chevy Silverado was determined to have been stolen from Baltimore City at about 11 p.m. May 29.

Hill was a passenger in the car and had fled into a wooded area, police said.

He then allegedly stole a Chevy Traverse in Easton, and ran away into the woods after Maryland State Police tried to stop the car in Wicomico County.

He then broke into a Salisbury home and allegedly stole a gun and a Ford F-150 pickup that was found later that night by Baltimore County police.

Hill was extradited from Grand Rapids, Michigan, on July 29, and was charged with theft, vandalism, burglary and related offenses, by law enforcement in Baltimore County, Wicomico County, Queen Anne's County, and Easton.

