Suspect in Annapolis stabbing killed in pedestrian crash

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating a pedestrian-involved crash that left a suspect in a stabbing dead Monday afternoon.

At 4:15 p.m., police responded to Route 50 at Route 193 for reports of a crash involving a pedestrian.

According to MSP, a pedestrian walked into traffic and was hit by a tractor-trailer.

The pedestrian, 42-year-old Maurice Logan Mitchell of Annapolis, was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Mitchell was considered a suspect in a stabbing that occurred earlier today in Annapolis.

Just before 2 p.m., Annapolis police were called to the 700 block of Newtowne Drive, where a woman was stabbed multiple times. Mitchell fled the scene.

Police determined the stabbing to be a domestic incident.

The woman was taken to Shock Trauma and is in critical condition.

Anyone with information can contact the Annapolis Police Department at 410-260-3439.