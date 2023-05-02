Suspect in Annapolis stabbing killed in pedestrian crash

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating a pedestrian-involved crash that left a suspect in a stabbing dead Monday afternoon.
At 4:15 p.m., police responded to Route 50 at Route 193 for reports of a crash involving a pedestrian.
According to MSP, a pedestrian walked into traffic and was hit by a tractor-trailer.
The pedestrian, 42-year-old Maurice Logan Mitchell of Annapolis, was taken to a local hospital, where he died.
Mitchell was considered a suspect in a stabbing that occurred earlier today in Annapolis.
Just before 2 p.m., Annapolis police were called to the 700 block of Newtowne Drive, where a woman was stabbed multiple times. Mitchell fled the scene.
Police determined the stabbing to be a domestic incident.
The woman was taken to Shock Trauma and is in critical condition.
Anyone with information can contact the Annapolis Police Department at 410-260-3439.