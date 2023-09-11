Suspect arrested for allegedly stabbing man in Abingdon

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — A suspect is in police custody after an alleged stabbing in Abingdon, Monday morning.

Around 11:13 a.m., patrol deputies with the Harford County Sheriff's Office responded to the 3500 block of Woodsdale Road for the report of a stabbing.

When they arrived, deputies found the victim, John Edward Leura, 44, suffering from a stab wound to the body.

Police say they began rendering aid, before taking him to a trauma center.

David Alexander Barmer was quickly identified as the suspect.

Deputies took his vehicle and took him into custody during a traffic stop without incident.

Barmer and Leura were known to each other.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective Moro, at 443-409-3154.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may report their information through Metro Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 1-866-7Lockup.