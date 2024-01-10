Surviving the storm in Bowleys Quarters

BOWLEYS QUARTERS, Md. — It’s a tense moment captured on her cell phone.

“This is my backyard. You can hear me walking in the water.”

By 7:00 in the evening on Tuesday, Linda Hogg and her husband, Ron, were monitoring the rising water outside their home in Bowleys Quarters, and they knew they were in for a sleepless night.

“We had probably about two inches of water in the garage, but then down here was almost up to the deck down there and then the wind was pushing it,” Ron Hogg told us, “I think that was until about 4:30 in the morning.”

By daybreak on Wednesday, much of the floodwater had receded with the exception of a few of the streets, which typically flood near the Bowleys Quarters Volunteer Fire Department where emergency responders also were counting themselves lucky.

“The water came up probably as high as it’s done once or twice since Isabel has it been this high, but not much else,” said Max King, the department’s vice president, “It sounds like, as far as damage, people got water in first levels, but not structural damage. That type of thing. It doesn’t look like much at all.”

The fire department also deployed this boat to check for a few errant boats, debris and other hazards in the aftermath of the storm, which could pose a hazard to boaters out on the water.

The crew returned after some relatively minor cleanup.

“While coming down the creek, Seneca Creek, we found a lot of big driftwood. A lot of pier boards,” said Capt. Josh Macis, “We removed them. We have them out of the water trying to help boaters doing anything we can.”

The fire department is also working with the county to bring in some dumpsters to help residents materials as they clean up from the storm.

