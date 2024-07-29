Survey Says: "Baltimorese" is among hardest accents in the nation for AI to understand

BALTIMORE — AI is quickly taking the world by storm, creating less work for everyday people completing their daily tasks.

This newer phenomenon is known for its voice recognition technology that can quickly turn answers into questions often times without lifting a finger.

For popular apps such as ChatGPT to truly work, there's one major caveat.

It has to understand what the heck you're actually saying.

According to a new survey from the language learning platform, Guide2Fluency.com, Baltimore accents are quite hard for AI to pickup.

"With its unique vowel sounds and tendency to drop consonants, "Baltimorese" can be a real "medley" for AI," the study states. "Asking about the best place to get some "ersters" or "natty boh" might have your AI suggesting you visit an Easter parade or a national park."

Guide2Fluency claims to have surveyed 3,000 Americans which concluded "Baltimorese" was the 18th most difficult accent for AI to understand.

