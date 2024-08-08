Survey: Maryland's most chivalrous men live in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — You know the phrase 'chivalry is dead?' Well, that doesn't ring true for men in Baltimore.

According to a survey conducted by DatingNews, when it comes to Maryland, Baltimore is the place to find the most chivalrous men.

"In this dynamic city, where urban sophistication meets historical charm, gentlemen go out of their way to show kindness and respect. Whether it's offering assistance with heavy bags at the bustling Inner Harbor, sharing a friendly greeting in the historic neighborhoods of Fells Point or Federal Hill, or holding doors open with a warm smile, the men of Baltimore exemplify true chivalry. Perhaps it's the city's blend of diverse cultures and strong community ties that fosters such thoughtful behavior, or the proud heritage that inspires acts of courtesy. Whatever the reason, Baltimore's chivalrous men ensure that Charm City lives up to its name, making everyone feel welcomed and valued in this vibrant and historic metropolis."

The survey was completed by 3,000 women to find out where 'the most charming men reside.'

When asked to identify traits that represent a 'mannered man', they listed the following:

Patience and understanding: 32%

Politeness and respect: 31%

Thoughtfulness and consideration: 19%

Good communication skills: 14%

Humility and modesty: 4%

36% of the women reported multiple encounters with impolite men on dating apps.

"Despite the growing concerns about the decline of traditional manners, it's encouraging to see that many men still embody the qualities of a true gentleman,” says Amber Brooks, Chief Editor at DatingNews. "Our survey highlights the importance of respectful behavior and the positive impact it can have on the modern dating experience.”

If you want to take a look at some of the other cities with a top ranking for chivalrous men, click here.