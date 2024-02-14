Survey: Maryland residents say rising housing costs could force them to flee the state

BALTIMORE — Rising housing costs are becoming a concern for registered voters in Maryland.

According to a recent survey by the independent polling firm, American Strategies, more than a quarter of all state residents are considering moving over the issue.

The survey shows voters under 50 are most affected; 30 percent of those between 18 and 34 said they're considering leaving compared to 28 percent ages 35 through 49.

When broken down further, 99 percent of that 18-34 demographic found it harder to buy a home now as opposed to prior generations.

Even with a full-time job 89 percent say owning a home has become more of an obstacle thanks to prices.

Overall 82 percent of voters in the state think homes cost too much, that's 25 points higher than when the same question was posed in 2020.

Rent isn't much better as 44 percent of tenants are contemplating relocating.

An 81 percent majority indicated rental rates are too high as well, up 20 percent from their response in 2020.

Price isn't the only problem, so is availability.

More than 60 percent of those surveyed said there was too little housing for people with lower to moderate incomes, as well as those who have special needs, and are considered seniors.

The survey was conducted on behalf of Maryland REALTORS, which represents more than 30,000 members.

Read full survey results here.