Sunday hours return to select branches at Baltimore County Public Libraries

Beginning this weekend, seven branches of the Baltimore County Public Library will open for Sunday hours.

The branches that will be open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. are:



Arbutus

Cockeysville

North Point

Owings Mills

Perry Hall

Pikesville

Towson

"The library strives to meet the needs of its customers in the communities where they work and live," BCPL wrote in a statement.

The Sunday hours will continue through the Sunday before Memorial Day weekend.

According to the Library, these seven branches were chosen because they "saw the most use on pre-pandemic Sundays among other factors, such as space, parking and physical resources like computers."

The branches are spread throughout the County.

"We look forward to welcoming our community back on Sundays!" said BCPL CEO Sonia Alcántara-Antoine.

The Library also has special Sunday events at the different branches with a 'Wild about Sundays' theme. You can find those programs here.

