Summer swimming at Cunningham Falls impacted by sewer line construction

THURMONT, Md. — One of Maryland's most popular swimming spots could be closed this summer.

In April crews will begin excavating and replacing an aging underground sewer line along Route 77 in Frederick County.

The work zone happens to be near the William Houck Area of Cunningham Falls State Park.

During the summer months thousands make the trek to Thurmont to hike the falls and take a dip in Hunting Creek Lake.

Those outdoors attractions, however, are expected to be off limits for at least a portion of the summer.

For those willing to go the extra mile for a sneak peak of the falls, there will still be limited access via the trail from Catoctin Mountain Park.

Other parts of the park will remain open during construction, including the Manor Area and Catoctin Furnace.

Campers with reservations for the affected time will be contacted and refunded.

If all goes well the falls and lake could reopen sometime in July.