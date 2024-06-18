Summer showed up with a 'Big Splash'

If Punxsutawney Phil, the groundhog, does not see his shadow, spring is right around the corner. In Baltimore, we know it’s officially summer with the annual Big Splash event.

It took place today at Cherry Hill Splash Park.

Mayor Scott welcomed the water season by taking a big slash of his own by entering the pool via the big blue sliding board.

The mayor says city hall is continuing its efforts to upgrade recreation facilities all over Baltimore. The Cherry Hill Splash Park itself was revamped last spring.

City park pools are open Mon - Sat through labor through Labor Day, while neighborhood pools are open through August 20th.