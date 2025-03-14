Watch Now
Summer school canceled at Harford County Public Schools due to budget issues

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — In an announcement made on their website, Harford County Public Schools will not have summer school this summer.

The cancelation includes elementary and middle summer sessions, as well as the high school credit recovery summer program.

"As we work to develop a sustainable and responsible budget for the upcoming fiscal year, adjustments are being made to align resources with available funding," the announcement said.

This does not impact extended school year for students receiving special education services. This program is federally mandated and will continue as planned.

The last day of school for students is June 20.

