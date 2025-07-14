Summer juvenile curfew takes effect in Laurel

LAUREL, Md. — A new juvenile curfew is in effect in Laurel.

Mayor Keith Sydnor issued the order on July 11.

Under the policy, anyone under 17-years old will be barred from public places between the hours of 11pm and 5am.

The curfew will be in effect everyday through August 31.

Those accompanied by a parent or guardian are exempt from the rule.

There are a few other exceptions as well.

For instance, if an underage teen is stopped heading home from work, after-school or church activity, or recreational event like a movie or concert, they will be given a one-hour buffer.

Proof is required upon request by a police officer, according to the order.

“This temporary curfew is a proactive step to ensure our community remains safe and secure during the busy summer season,” said Sydnor. “We urge parents and guardians to speak with their children about the curfew and support our efforts to foster a safer Laurel.”

