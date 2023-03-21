"Summer Days" music festival coming to Pier Six Pavilion
Posted at 10:49 AM, Mar 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-21 10:49:23-04
BALTIMORE — Ready for a new music festival this summer? Live Nation is bringing the "Summer Days" event to Pier Six Pavilion in downtown Baltimore on June 24.
The event is featuring R&B stars Lucky Daye and Muni Long.
Tickets are going on sale at 10 a.m. Friday on LiveNation.com.
It's one of two summer festivals announced so far at Pier Six Pavilion, along with Sad Summer Fest, which is in July.
