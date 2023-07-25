Summer camp in Towson teaches kids creative arts

BALTIMORE — It's hard to get your creative juices flowing when your brain's bogged down with chemistry formulas and the timeline of World War I.

But during summer break, kids' rain are free to let loose.

At Camp Imagination, the only curriculum is to be creative.

Church of Good Sheppard in Towson runs it for kids from the St. Lukes Youth Center or SLYC in West Baltimore.

During the two-week day camp kids learn things like acting, writing, photography, and dance culminating in a performance they produce themselves.

"What you can really see is a conversation and a confidence in the children from the beginning to the end of the camp. When they come in they're quiet and by the end of the day they all got to know each other, they got to know the counselors and they just really open up and blossom," said Clay McNally, a member of the outreach committee at the Church of Good Sheppard.

Kids also get breakfast and lunch and go on trips to things like Orioles games.