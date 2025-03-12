Sudden closure of Bayside Inn leaves social media angry, shocked

EDGEWATER, Md. — A more than half-century old seafood restaurant in Edgewater is reportedly closed.

Many on social media expressed sadness following the apparent sudden closure of Bayside Inn on Mayo Road.

Some claim the restaurant shuttered overnight last week, leaving employees and customers in the dark.

Bayside was previously owned by Charles Paul Carlow, 85, who died of cancer back in June 2023.

The business was left to Carlow's surviving family members who initiated some changes.

It's unclear exactly what happened, but social media had plenty of reaction.

"Closing Bayside overnight with no notice. I am beyond upset to hear about this, wrote one Facebook user. "The way you handled this shows you have no appreciation or respect not only for your workers but the people that have supported you for 60 years. If you wanted to close you could have handled this totally different."

While many seemed to share Ford's views, others refused to place blame on the owners.

"Giving anyone notice about shutting down a bar would be like opening up your safe and going on vacation and telling everyone in town that you are not home. Or giving the keys to your brand new Corvette to your 16 year old and telling him to just be careful when he does burn outs," wrote another Facebook commenter. "I mean cmon people let's be real. Profitable businesses don't close."

Others are hosting an April 11 fundraiser at the Green Turtleon Solomons Island Road to benefit workers impacted by the closure.

"We’re coming together to support the incredible employees of Bayside who were blindsided by the sudden closure — leaving them without jobs or income. Let’s rally as a community to raise funds and show them they’re not alone. Every contribution counts."

The Anne Arundel County Health Department conducted an inspection of Bayside in December, following a complaint, but found no violations.

However, in 2023, inspection reports show Bayside was written up multiple times over repeated plumbing issues and violations for lack of hand washing and cleanliness.

According to Maryland's Department of Assessments and Taxation, Carlow and his wife Freda are still listed as owners of the restaurant property.

As of 2025, the property was valued at more than $1.5 million with phase-in assessments.