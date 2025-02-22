"Such actions are fundamentally un-American": Mayor Scott rips Trump's executive orders targeting DEI

BALTIMORE — Mayor Brandon Scott took to X on Saturday to release a statement opposing President Donald Trump's executive order targeting Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion programs.

Recently, the City of Baltimore filed a lawsuit against President Trump for his efforts to rid DEI programs from executive branch agencies.

RELATED: Baltimore City sues Trump Administration over executive orders targeting DEI

During his first 48 hours in office, Trump signed sweeping executive orders fulfilling a number of campaign pledges, including weeding out what he calls "illegal and immoral discrimination programs," under the guise of DEI.

The White House said it's a revocation of a Biden-era order that forced Federal agencies and entities to submit “Equity Action Plans,” which they argue "demonstrated immense public waste and shameful discrimination."

"Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion efforts were never about providing opportunities to unqualified individuals but about ensuring that qualified individuals from diverse backgrounds were not passed over for those less qualified who met the status quo," said Mayor Scott, "President Trump's executive orders are not only unconstitutional but also clearly oppose our country's core values. His relentless attacks on DEI initiatives seek to dismantle the very principles that make our nation strong."

Mayor Scott added the City of Baltimore will fight against Trump's order with every legal tool available, stating that the order endangers critical federal funding for Baltimore and countless other communities and puts jobs and livelihoods at risk.

"Such actions are fundamentally un-American," Mayor Scott said, "We are a nation built on diversity, unity, and the belief that everyone deserves a fair chance."