Success Academy is simply showing off

BALTIMORE — Success Academy isn’t just showing its work; it’s showing off.

The school won Mayor Scott's third-quarter attendance challenge.

This award recognizes schools that have taken a big leap in attendance since the last school year, and Success has seen a 12% increase.

Created for students who were suspended from other schools, Success Academy sets itself apart by providing not just academic courses but also therapeutic help.

Principal James Sargent wants his students to genuinely enjoy coming to school and not feel like they are simply going through the motions.