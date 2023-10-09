Watch Now
Substitute teacher at Glen Burnie High found with loaded gun

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A substitute teacher at Glen Burnie High School was found with a loaded gun in his backpack Friday, said police.

Derric Andre Simms, 45, of Baltimore, was ordered held without bond after being arrested and charged with gun-related offenses.

The loaded 9mm Taurus handgun was found unattended in a backpack in a classroom, at about 2:15 p.m. Oct. 6, said Anne Arundel County police.

Administrators informed a school resource officer about it. The backpack was seized, and Simms was identified as the owner.

