Substitute teacher accused of assaulting 13-year-old student

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — A long-term substitute teacher has been charged after allegedly assaulting a 13-year-old student at Lindale Middle School.

On September 22, a school resource officer at the school was called to an administrator’s office to meet with a student who was upset.

The 13-year-old male student told the officer he was assaulted by a teacher.

The investigation revealed the substitute teachers, Darien Corey Eaton, 36, got into an argument with the student.

During the argument, the student took out his phone to call his father.

The teacher took the phone from the student and allegedly grabbed the collar of the student's sweatshirt, pushing him up against the wall.

No injuries were reported by the student.

The investigating officer applied for charges on October 26 and a criminal summons was issued.

The summons was served on November 1.