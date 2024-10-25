Su Casa furniture store returning to Towson

TOWSON, Md. — Su Casa, the local home goods store, will soon return to Baltimore County with a pop-up location at Towson's Shops at Kenilworth.

The store was previously at the Kenilworth shopping center for eight years, and left in 2015.

Su Casa's Nick Johnson said they hope to open in November, in the former Poppy and Stella location, and will be in the space through February.

RELATED | Small business owners managing the pressure of inflation

"We obviously have a long history [at Kenilworth]," he said, noting his wife also previously owned several other stores at the shopping center.

Although this new set-up will be temporary, Johnson said they're definitely willing to have it be permanent if it proves successful.

"We have always wanted to be back in Baltimore County, ever since we closed that location," he said.

Su Casa currently has four locations - Fells Point, Ellicott City, and two in the Bethany Beach area of Delaware.

Johnson said they're also feeling optimistic about expanding in the future.

"We would love to have multiple other locations," he said.

