Study reveals how much gas, time & money Maryland drivers waste in traffic each year

BALTIMORE — Ever wonder how much time, gas, and money you waste each year stuck in traffic?

A new report finds congested roads cost Maryland drivers $5.8 billion annually.

The TRIP report calculates hours lost due to traffic bottlenecks and identifies the most backed up routes during rush hour commutes, while examining ways to improve travel in the state.

In the Baltimore urban area, traffic delays cost an average driver 59 hours and 22 gallons of wasted fuel, amounting to about $1,371 each year.

For motorists in the Maryland DC suburbs, they lose 99 hours and 39 gallons of fuel with annual costs reaching $2,465.

While traffic dropped as much as 47 percent in Maryland during COVID-19, it's since rebounded to just five percent below pre-pandemic levels.

The report found congestion significantly reduces access to jobs for employees.

A 2019 study from the University of Minnesota found only 30 percent of jobs within the Baltimore metro require a commute of 30 minutes or less. That number increases to 43 percent for jobs 40 minutes away.

According to TRIP the I-695 Inner and Outer Loops are some of the most congested sections of Maryland's highways.

Specifically from MD 139 to Providence Road, MD 43 to Cromwell Bridge Road, and MD 122 to MD 144.

“Maryland has made significant progress in recent years in addressing its congestion and reliability challenges,” said Dave Kearby, TRIP’s executive director. “It is critically important that adequate investment is made to keep the state’s residents, businesses and visitors moving efficiently and safely. Maryland’s economic health and the quality of life of its residents are literally riding on its transportation network.”