Study confirms coal dust in the air in Curtis Bay community

BALTIMORE — A new scientific study released by the Maryland Department of Environment and the Community of Curtis Bay Association confirms the presence of coal dust in the air of the South Baltimore community of Curtis Bay.

The study will serve as scientific evidence of community impacts.

Coal particles were identified at all eight community sampling locations and all samples during three rounds of collection.

This includes residences, near businesses, a church, a park and a school.

More dark dust was found closer to the coal terminal than at locations farther away.

The study says "The Curtis Bay community is overburdened by air pollution, with the community sensor network measuring average particle pollution levels that are higher than at nearby MDE regulatory monitors."

This evidence supports decades of testimony residents have shared about the impact of coal dust in their communities.

The coal dust may have "adverse impacts," on the health and well-being of residents of Curtis Bay the study adds.

Just last year, The Maryland Department of the Environment and CSX agreed to a civil settlement related to the 2021 explosion at a coal exporting facility in Curtis Bay.

The explosion itself occurred when contractors were working to move coal on a conveyer belt.

Although it caused no injuries the state alleges CSX, without proper authorization, discharged pollutants and emissions without taking reasonable precautions to prevent it from becoming airborne.

CSX issued the following statement about the incident: