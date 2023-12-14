Study confirms coal dust in the air in Curtis Bay community

BALTIMORE — A new scientific study released by the Maryland Department of Environment and the Community of Curtis Bay Association confirms the presence of coal dust in the air of the South Baltimore community of Curtis Bay.
The study will serve as scientific evidence of community impacts.
Coal particles were identified at all eight community sampling locations and all samples during three rounds of collection.
This includes residences, near businesses, a church, a park and a school.
More dark dust was found closer to the coal terminal than at locations farther away.
The study says "The Curtis Bay community is overburdened by air pollution, with the community sensor network measuring average particle pollution levels that are higher than at nearby MDE regulatory monitors."
This evidence supports decades of testimony residents have shared about the impact of coal dust in their communities.
The coal dust may have "adverse impacts," on the health and well-being of residents of Curtis Bay the study adds.
Just last year, The Maryland Department of the Environment and CSX agreed to a civil settlement related to the 2021 explosion at a coal exporting facility in Curtis Bay.
The explosion itself occurred when contractors were working to move coal on a conveyer belt.
Although it caused no injuries the state alleges CSX, without proper authorization, discharged pollutants and emissions without taking reasonable precautions to prevent it from becoming airborne.
CSX issued the following statement about the incident:
CSX is aware of the report being released by the Community of Curtis Bay Association. We are listening and take concerns raised by the community in which we operate seriously. Our commitment to environmental responsibility and community well-being in Curtis Bay is unwavering. We’re deeply committed to safe and environmentally sound operations at the Curtis Bay Piers facility.
As part of our long-term commitment to continuously improving the operations at the facility, we have made a number of significant investments focused on advancing long-term operational safety, improving dust control, and collecting 100% of storm water for onsite reuse at our facility. We also recently developed and have shared data from a fence line monitoring system that has been installed to monitor particulate matter along the perimeter of the property that can be used to gather real-time data on area conditions. More information on that program can be found at www.csxcurtisbayfacts.com [csxcurtisbayfacts.com].
While we have focused on improving our operations in the community, it is important to note that the Curtis Bay Piers facility is located in a heavily industrialized area surrounded by a variety of other permitted industries. Operated as part of our federal common-carrier obligations, the coal pier operations adhere to strict regulatory standards and we consistently invest in technologies and practices that minimize environmental impact.
Our commitment to sustainability is reflected in our ongoing efforts to implement environmentally friendly practices and engage with the local community to address their concerns. As we review the report, we also believe that open dialogue is crucial in fostering understanding and we invite members of the community to engage with us directly. We remain committed to fostering constructive conversations that can lead to a better understanding and collaborative efforts to address these concerns. CSX remains steadfast in our commitment to ensuring the safety and health of our employees and our neighboring communities.