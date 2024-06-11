Watch Now
Study: College grads in Maryland expect to make $80K upon graduating

Posted at 6:20 PM, Jun 11, 2024

Graduating college is no easy feat. With the work that's put in to get your hands on a degree, you'd expect to be paid pretty handsomely, but some of those expectations may have to be readjusted.

In a recent survey conducted by Authority, a college resource site, Marylanders fresh out of college are expecting a starting salary of at least $80,000 a year.

The survey was completed by over 5,000 LinkedIn users, specifically targeting new college graduates or college seniors about to graduate. 100 new grads/students were surveyed in each state.

On average, the expectation across all states was $73,400 a year.

The survey says that some regional components were at play when it was conducted. For example, southern states expected a lower salary than the northeast or western states.

Although BankRate and the National Association of Colleges and Employers say the average salary for the class of 2024 is $68,156, ZipRecruiter suggets that the average salary new college grads should expect is still around $50 to $55,000.

Some 2023 surveys stated that college grads expect to make an average of $85,000 after their first year, and will not work for less than $72,000.

If you would like to see the map put together by Authority, click here.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
