Study: College grads in Maryland expect to make $80K upon graduating

Graduating college is no easy feat. With the work that's put in to get your hands on a degree, you'd expect to be paid pretty handsomely, but some of those expectations may have to be readjusted.

In a recent survey conducted by Authority, a college resource site, Marylanders fresh out of college are expecting a starting salary of at least $80,000 a year.

The survey was completed by over 5,000 LinkedIn users, specifically targeting new college graduates or college seniors about to graduate. 100 new grads/students were surveyed in each state.

On average, the expectation across all states was $73,400 a year.

The survey says that some regional components were at play when it was conducted. For example, southern states expected a lower salary than the northeast or western states.

Although BankRate and the National Association of Colleges and Employers say the average salary for the class of 2024 is $68,156, ZipRecruiter suggets that the average salary new college grads should expect is still around $50 to $55,000.

Some 2023 surveys stated that college grads expect to make an average of $85,000 after their first year, and will not work for less than $72,000.

If you would like to see the map put together by Authority, click here.