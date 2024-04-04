Study: Alarming number of young children with Autism have suicidal thoughts

BALTIMORE — New research from Kennedy Krieger suggests an alarming number of young children with Autism have experienced suicidal thoughts.

Over 900 parents and guardians were surveyed nationwide revealing over 35 percent of children on the spectrum wanting to either die or end their own life by age 8.

Of those children, 18.1 percent reportedly planned out their death.

Children with Autism Spectrum Disorder often face challenges communicating, potentially contributing to a developmental increase in such thoughts.

There are various warning signs medical experts say parents should be aware of.

Changes in behavior such as extreme mood swings, withdrawing from friends and family, and giving away belongings can all be considered red flags, according to the National Institute of Mental Health.

“The results are concerning,” said Dr. Benjamin Schindel, a fellow in Neurodevelopmental Disabilities at Kennedy Krieger Institute. “We were very surprised to find that the expression of suicidal ideation began so young in these children with ASD. This rate seems to be significantly higher compared to their neurotypical peers.”

Dr. Schindel says the medical field is currently limited in their ability to pre-screen these children and intervene when suicidal thoughts arise.

One of the lead researchers is Dr. Paul Lipkin, a neurodevelopmental pediatrician and professor of pediatrics at the Center for Development and Learning at Kennedy Krieger Institute. He says there is a need to investigate further.

“Now we need to find out if these suicidal thoughts among children with autism spectrum disorder translate to actions,” Dr. Lipkin said. “We need to have an open dialogue about these statistics to help fight the stigma and make sure these children are getting the help and support that they need.”

“Suicide is complicated, tragic, and also preventable,” Dr. Schindel said. “It is important for parents to check in on their children’s mental health and alert their health care providers if there are concerns so that they can be connected to preventive mental health services, like counseling and, in some cases, medication.”

To learn more on the study, click here.

If you need to talk to someone, call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988 or text "HOME" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741.