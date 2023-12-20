Students with local nonprofit surprised with holiday shopping event

BALTIMORE — Santa is making some deliveries a few days ahead of schedule.

On Tuesday, Dick's Sporting Goods and Weis Markets hosted a holiday shopping event for students from the Dyslexia Tutoring Program.

On top of getting a gift bag with new speakers and headphones, each kid received a $200 gift card.

The nonprofit works with low-income children and adults who have a language-based learning disability.

"I've known some of them since they were young, to watch them grow. We have a youngster who was with us, who could not read. We sent him to summer camp, he is now at city college," said Marcy Kolodny, CEO of the Dyslexia Tutoring Program.

After filling their carts, the kids got their final surprise for the day — a Facetime call from one of their favorite Ravens....

A merry Christmas from wide receiver Zay Flowers.