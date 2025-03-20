Students taken in for questioning after hoax improvised explosive device found in backpack

BOONSBORO, Md. — A Washington County high school was forced to evacuate Wednesday after a bomb squad was called to investigate a possible improvised explosive device inside a student's backpack.

Within 20 minutes, technicians determined there was no true safety threat to students and staff at Boonsboro High School.

The IED in question actually turned out to be a hoax, officials said.

While crews cleared by 3pm, Maryland State Police took a pair of students in for questioning.

There's no word on whether charged were filed.