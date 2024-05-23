Students suffer heat-related illness at McDonogh School Memorial Day Ceremony

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Twelve students at McDonogh School in Owings Mills were treated for heat-related illness during a Memorial Day Ceremony.

The school reported:

Earlier today, during the Memorial Day Ceremony, several students overheated. Paramedics were contacted, as were parents of the students impacted. All students are safe, and those who needed it have received the necessary care.

Baltimore County Fire & EMS Department said the crews were treating 12 students who suffered heat-related illness.

The Memorial Day Ceremony was taking place at 9 a.m. outdoors, according to the school's website.

Staty with us for any updates.