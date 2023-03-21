Students stop man from kidnapping child at bus stop in Gaithersburg

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police have arrested Jamaal Germany, 31, for an attempted kidnapping that occurred Monday morning.

Around 7:54 a.m., the Community Engagement Officer of Redland Middle School responded to the school for the report of an attempted kidnapping.

The victim stated they were standing on the bus stop in the 17600 block of Towne Crest Dr., when the suspect allegedly grabbed the child and pulled them toward an apartment building.

Police say several students who were standing at the bus stop attempted to intervene and the victim was able to break free.

When the school bus arrived, all the students boarded the bus and the incident was reported to school staff.

Through the course of the investigation, detectives were able to identify Germany as the suspect. He was arrested and charged with attempted kidnapping and second-degree assault.

Montgomery County Police Department

Special Victims Investigations Division detectives are asking for anyone who believes they may have been a victim of Germany to call 240-773-5400.