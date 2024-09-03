Students in Harford County return to school

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — The end of Labor Day means every Maryland County is now back in school.

In Harford County, roughly 38,000 students returned to the classroom.

The county superintendent says the year's even better because they're fully staffed.

"Last week, we welcomed a little over 250 new teachers. They're here. They're ready to go. Many of them graduated from high school here in Harford County, so we're happy to bring them back. So big kickoff for them. The rest of the staff was in. They worked like crazy in a week leading up to school to make sure everything's ready for the students," Harford County School's Superintendent Dr. Sean Bulson said.

For one student at Joppatowne High, the new year is bittersweet.

For another, it's filled with excitement and anxiety.

"I mean, it's fun, but it's sad. You know, it's good having a routine every day and staying in school, but got to grow up at some point and then move on," Gavin Ambrose, a sophomore said.

"I'm in a new school, so it's kind of nerve wracking, but I'm excited to get back into it," Kylen Alston, a sophomore said.

"It feels good to have a fresh start, because it's a whole new area, all new people, all new friends, all new community. So it's exciting," Alston said.