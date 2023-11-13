Students in Carroll Co. eligible for $100,000 scholarship to McDaniel College

WESTMINSTER, Md. — McDaniel College is introducing a new program called Carroll County Scholars, which helps students in their college decision making process.

All 8th and 10th grade students in Carroll County are invited to participate because, if eligible, they're guaranteed a $100,000 scholarship to McDaniel College.

It breaks down to $25,000 per year with the opportunity to compete for a full-tuition scholarship upon completion of the program.

The cohorts begin in either the fall of 9th or 11th grades and run through the students' senior year of high school.

Through Carroll County Scholars, students receive practical advice, guidance, and feedback related to planning for college, the college search and application process, scholarships and financial aid, navigating standardized tests, applying as a student-athlete, and more.

Students do not need to commit to attending to McDaniel College to participate in the program and all Carroll County students are eligible, regardless of where they went to school.

