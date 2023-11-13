Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Students in Carroll Co. eligible for $100,000 scholarship to McDaniel College

Screen Shot 2020-03-17 at 2.18.45 PM.png
McDaniel College
Screen Shot 2020-03-17 at 2.18.45 PM.png
Posted at 2:18 PM, Nov 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-13 14:18:02-05

WESTMINSTER, Md. — McDaniel College is introducing a new program called Carroll County Scholars, which helps students in their college decision making process.

All 8th and 10th grade students in Carroll County are invited to participate because, if eligible, they're guaranteed a $100,000 scholarship to McDaniel College.

It breaks down to $25,000 per year with the opportunity to compete for a full-tuition scholarship upon completion of the program.

The cohorts begin in either the fall of 9th or 11th grades and run through the students' senior year of high school.

Through Carroll County Scholars, students receive practical advice, guidance, and feedback related to planning for college, the college search and application process, scholarships and financial aid, navigating standardized tests, applying as a student-athlete, and more.

Students do not need to commit to attending to McDaniel College to participate in the program and all Carroll County students are eligible, regardless of where they went to school.

For more information and to register, click here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices