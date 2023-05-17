Students get the resources they need at 2nd annual 'Rock the Block' event

BALTIMORE — They're helping young people in Baltimore get the resources they need to thrive.

It's the second year of the Rock the Block event.

It happened Wednesday afternoon in north Baltimore.

Hundreds of students came out looking for aid with things like behavioral health counseling to improving their job skills and getting help finding housing.

"Our youth are our future. And you know that's all that going on in Baltimore city, they need to have the support and know that there are resources available to help them get on their feet and get them connected to the resources they need," said Natasha Peterson, Director of Client Services at Springboard Community Services.

Springboard Community Services runs Rock the Block, working with Baltimore to put it together.

They also have behavioral health services in Carroll, Harford, and Howard Counties.