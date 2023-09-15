Students from the Baltimore Design School transform parking spot into parklet

BALTIMORE — They're challenged to transform a parking spot, into a space that helps the public.

This is the student's end result.

It's at the Baltimore Design School in East Baltimore.

Each year, students transform the principal's parking space into a parklet.

Each student in the school's architecture class makes a design, with the class voting for their favorite.

Senior Camryn Griffin won out designing the umbrella oasis, using rainbow umbrellas to give some shade to the spot.

"I was like, how can I find a way to make shape but also make it pretty and pop? And how people can do stuff under it, without it messing up and stuff. So I thought umbrellas would be a great idea because no one ever used umbrellas until now," Griffin said.

"So one of the great things that happened, which could be a problem is that we had some issues that we didn't think about when we were designing this and we were coming out with our plan in the classroom, we didn't consider the wind. And that's definitely something you need to consider as designers and especially as architects, the outdoor elements," Dustin O'Hara, Architecture and Design Teacher said.

The solution, another lesson for the class in problem solving.

They ended up tying the umbrellas together and tying them to the parklet.