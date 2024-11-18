Watch Now
Students design giant gift boxes for Cross Keys

BALTIMORE — Students from eight private schools in north Baltimore City/County are making a special decorative display for The Village of Cross Keys.

They're decorating giant gift boxes, with the theme of "Gifting Back to Baltimore" - and the public is asked to vote on the designs.

Each school selected a charity, and Cross Keys will make a donation to the charities of the schools whose designs get the highest ratings.

Cross Keys will give $5,000 to the top-rated school's charity, $2,500 for second place, $1,000 for third place, and $500 for all the others.

The students will unveil their gift boxes - which are 3 feet tall and 3 feet wide - at 4 p.m. Nov. 20, in the East Breezeway near Ruxton Mercantile.

The boxes will be on display from Nov. 20 through Dec. 31.

The eight schools and their nonprofit partners are:

  • Boys’ Latin School of Maryland — The Chesapeake Bay Foundation, Inc.
  • The Bryn Mawr School — Johns Hopkins Children’s Center
  • Calvert School — Paul’s Place
  • Friends School of Baltimore — Cares Food Pantry (GEDCO)
  • McDonogh School — Baltimore Hunger Project
  • Roland Park Country School — Maryland SPCA
  • St. Paul’s Schools — Baltimore Hunger Project
  • The School of the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen — Love & Cornbread
