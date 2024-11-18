Students design giant gift boxes for Cross Keys

BALTIMORE — Students from eight private schools in north Baltimore City/County are making a special decorative display for The Village of Cross Keys.
They're decorating giant gift boxes, with the theme of "Gifting Back to Baltimore" - and the public is asked to vote on the designs.
Each school selected a charity, and Cross Keys will make a donation to the charities of the schools whose designs get the highest ratings.
Cross Keys will give $5,000 to the top-rated school's charity, $2,500 for second place, $1,000 for third place, and $500 for all the others.
The students will unveil their gift boxes - which are 3 feet tall and 3 feet wide - at 4 p.m. Nov. 20, in the East Breezeway near Ruxton Mercantile.
The boxes will be on display from Nov. 20 through Dec. 31.
The eight schools and their nonprofit partners are:
- Boys’ Latin School of Maryland — The Chesapeake Bay Foundation, Inc.
- The Bryn Mawr School — Johns Hopkins Children’s Center
- Calvert School — Paul’s Place
- Friends School of Baltimore — Cares Food Pantry (GEDCO)
- McDonogh School — Baltimore Hunger Project
- Roland Park Country School — Maryland SPCA
- St. Paul’s Schools — Baltimore Hunger Project
- The School of the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen — Love & Cornbread