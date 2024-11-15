Students at Maryvale Preparatory School gives back to the community in honor of their Leadership Service Day

TIMONIUM, Md. — A great opportunity to use the school day to give back to the community.

Students at Maryvale Preparatory School in Baltimore County participated in a Leadership Service Day.

The girls wrapped presents, made blankets, and even packed snack packs for the Baltimore Hunger Project.

"I think that bringing together everyone from the 6th graders, all the way up to the seniors creates that really good communal aspect and brings together more sisterhood," one student said.

Before they started each activity, they learned about the organization they were helping.

The event is part of the school's 10-year celebration of the Patricia J. Mitchell '65 Leadership Institute.