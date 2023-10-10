Students at Fallstaff Elementary Middle School learn about fire safety and prevention

BALTIMORE — It's a lesson that could save a life.

Educating kids about fire safety and prevention.

On Tuesday members of the Baltimore City Fire Department talked to students at Fallstaff Elementary/Middle School.

October is Fire Prevention Month.

Fire Chief James Wallace had an important question for the children.

"Question, did you know that cooking fires were the leading cause of home fires and injuries in recent years?"

According to Chief Wallace, the fires are caused by unattended cooking, overheated cooking and combustible objects left near the stove.

He says while cooking, never wear loose-fitting clothes, and always stay focused.