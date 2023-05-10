Students at Beth Tfiloh Dahan Community School enjoy Vehicle Appreciation Day

PIKESVILLE, Md. — Students at the Beth Tfiloh Dahan Community School got to experience life inside a news van for their Vehicle Appreciation Day.

Young kids got to climb around all kinds of vehicles like a fire truck, police helicopter, and even our own WMAR-2 News Jeep Wrangler.

It's where one boy got to practice his news reporting skills and another shared the vehicle he really wanted to see, a cement truck.

Amanda Engel

The school says Wednesday's event is like a carnival for the kids, while still being educational.

Organizers add that's because it gives kids the chance to learn about different opportunities when they grow up.