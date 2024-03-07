Students at Belmont Elementary School get a surprise visitor

BALTIMORE — Students at Belmont Elementary came into class on Monday for reading, math, and food!

On Thursday Baltimore Ravens mascot Poe helped American Dairy Association North East shine a light on the importance of school breakfast for students.

This is all for National School Breakfast Week.

The theme this year is Surf's Up with School Breakfast.

Each student got to enjoy breakfast at their desks and chat with the Ravens bird.

This all to raise awareness about the availability of school breakfast and help schools increase student access to school meals.