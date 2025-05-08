Student threatens to bring gun to Baltimore County elementary school

BALTIMORE COUNTY — A student threatened to bring a gun to Timber Grove Elementary School Wednesday afternoon.

School officials say a student reported to the school nurse that another student said they were planning on bringing a gun.

They also made a "threatening statement."

The student that made these statements was taken to the office and questioned.

Additional officers and emergency vehicles were on campus Wednesday as this incident was being investigated.

"Please rest assured that we are taking this matter very seriously and this report has been thoroughly investigated in collaboration with the Baltimore County Police Department (BCPD) and the BCPS Department of School Safety to ensure the safety and well-being of our students," Scott Audlin, the school's principal, said in a letter to parents and guardians.