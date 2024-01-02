Student detained after being found with a weapon at Dundalk High School

BALTIMORE — A student at Dundalk High School was found in possession of a weapon on Tuesday, school officials said.

According to a letter sent to parents, after administration was made aware of the student, the school resource officer was contacted to provide support with the investigation.

The student was then located and searched.

Possession of weapons on school property is a serious offense and will not be tolerated. We will take swift and appropriate disciplinary action as outlined in the Student Handbook, Board policy, and state law.



As with this case, it is important for all of us – student and parents alike – to inform school staff or police any time you or your child sees, hears, or reads anything that is suspicious or that may pose a threat to the school or its students. We all have a role to play in ensuring that our school remains a safe and secure learning environment for our children. Additionally, I ask that you speak with your child(ren) and remind them that weapons of any kind are not allowed on school property. Any student found to be in possession of a weapon will receive serious consequences and will be referred to law enforcement.



Thank you for your continued support of your student and of Dundalk HS. If you have any questions, please call the office at 443-809-7023.



Sincerely,Paul Satterfield



After finding the weapon, the student was detained.

Baltimore County Police is currently investigating the incident.