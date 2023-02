FT. MEADE, Md. — A 17-year-old student faces charges for allegedly bringing a gun to Meade High School.

The School's Resource Officer was tipped off by the Metropolitan Police Department.

Later the student in question was located near Annapolis and Ridge Roads in possession of a Polymer 80 - 9mm handgun.

The teen also had approximately 320 grams of suspected marijuana on him at the time.

After some resistance, Anne Arundel County Police say the student was taken into custody.