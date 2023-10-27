Watch Now
Student charged as adult after bringing gun to Edgewood High School

Posted at 4:24 PM, Oct 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-27 16:24:05-04

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — The Harford County Sheriff's Office has arrested a student at Edgewood High School after they brought a loaded gun to school.

School officials say the incident occurred during an administrative search conducted by school staff in response to the smell of marijuana.

During the search, a loaded Walther PK380 handgun was recovered.

The Harford County Sheriff's Office is actively investigating how the student got the firearm.

The suspect will be waived to adult status for purposes of prosecution, police say.

This investigation is ongoing.

