Student at Franklin High School dies following medical emergency

BALTIMORE COUNTY — A student at Franklin High School is dead following a medical emergency Wednesday morning.
Medics responded to the school and the student was taken to a hospital where he later died.
The school's principal, Kieran O'Connell, sent out the following message to students:
It is with profound sadness that I inform you of the death of a Franklin High School student. The student experienced a medical emergency this morning and was transported to the hospital where he later passed away. We are devastated by this news.
On Thursday, August 15, 2024, members of the Baltimore County Public Schools Traumatic Loss Team will be at our school to provide support and counseling for students and staff. Should your student find that he/she needs additional resources, or if you have questions about how to approach your child about this news, please do not hesitate to call the school at (443) 809 - 1119. I have also attached a resource to this message that you may find helpful as you speak with your child(ren).
We extend our deepest sympathies to the student’s family and loved ones. We will share more information as soon as we are permitted to do so.