Student assaulted with pair of scissors at a Baltimore County middle school

ESSEX, Md. — A middle school student assaulted with a pair of scissors in Baltimore County.

It happened Monday afternoon at Stemmers Run in Essex.

The school principal notified families in a letter, calling the incident "highly inappropriate behavior."

According to that letter, one student injured another with a pair of scissors inside a classroom.

The school nurse was able to treat the victim.

Administrators removed the student allegedly responsible, but didn't say what discipline they face.

"We understand this incident was upsetting for students who witnessed this incident," the letter stated. "The safety of our students is our top priority, and we are committed to providing a positive learning environment."

We've reached out to Baltimore County Police for comment, and are awaiting to hear back.