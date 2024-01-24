Student arrested, charged after being found with handgun at Crofton High School

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — A student was arrested Wednesday after school officials recovered a handgun at Crofton High School.

The incident occurred just around 11:15 a.m.

The student, an 18-year-old man, was brought to the office to investigate an incident that occurred on a school bus.

While searching his backpack, administrators found the gun, which was unloaded, and 5 loose rounds of ammunition.

The school resource officer took the weapon and bullets.

According to police, there was no indication the weapon was displayed at any time before the gun was found.

Police say he was charged accordingly.