Student arrested after 3 guns found at Dunbar High School

A Dunbar High School student was arrested on Wednesday after officials found three guns on school property.

Baltimore City Schools confirm that all three guns were linked to the 15-year-old student.

A letter did go out to parents following the incident.

"The weapons were not used in conflict on campus," wrote Principal Yetunde Reeves in that letter.

The letter went on to let parents know that safety is a top priority at Dunbar.

This comes just one day after a cutting injured two people at another Baltimore City school. A female student was arrested in that incident as well.