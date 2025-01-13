Watch Now
Student absences were top of mind in Baltimore's city council meeting Monday

Chronic student absences was a key topic in Baltimore city's council meeting on Monday. Councilman Mark Conway introduced a bill that encourages the Baltimore school system to explore causes of student absences. Councilman Conway worked with the school system to draft a bill to find solutions and support youth education.
BALTIMORE — Chronic student absences were a key topic in Baltimore City's council meeting on Monday.

Councilman Mark Conway introduced a bill that encourages the Baltimore school system to explore the causes of student absences.

Councilman Conway worked with the school system to draft a bill to find solutions and support youth education.

Economic class, parent involvement, and transportation are among the factors that will be looked into to uncover the cause of the absences.

"The reality is that we want to ensure that every single child that graduates from a Baltimore city public school has access to either a career or college opportunity."

The first quarter of this school year shows improvement.

From 48% of chronic absences last year, this year it's down to 34%.

