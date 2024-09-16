'Strong fragrance' causes evacuation at high school

An "odd smell" interrupted the school day for more than 2,000 high schoolers in Baltimore City on Monday.

Baltimore City Schools posted to social media that Baltimore Polytechnic Institute and Western High School were temporarily evacuated after an "odd smell" was reported.

School officials investigated and it found that the issue was a "strong fragrance."

Today, September 16, 2024, the campus of Baltimore Polytechnic Institute/Western High School was temporarily evacuated due to a reported odd smell. Upon investigation, the issue was a strong fragrance. The campus has since been declared safe and students have returned to class. pic.twitter.com/9PD4cZbDbV — Baltimore City Public Schools (@BaltCitySchools) September 16, 2024

The school says that as of 11:56 a.m., the campus is safe and students are back in classes.

We're expecting more information from Baltimore City Schools about what happened soon.