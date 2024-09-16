Watch Now
'Strong fragrance' causes evacuation at high school

Scripps National
An "odd smell" interrupted the school day for more than 2,000 high schoolers in Baltimore City on Monday.

Baltimore City Schools posted to social media that Baltimore Polytechnic Institute and Western High School were temporarily evacuated after an "odd smell" was reported.

School officials investigated and it found that the issue was a "strong fragrance."

The school says that as of 11:56 a.m., the campus is safe and students are back in classes.

We're expecting more information from Baltimore City Schools about what happened soon.

