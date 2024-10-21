Watch Now
Street collapses in downtown Baltimore, gas main damaged

BALTIMORE — Firefighters are on the scene of a street collapse in downtown Baltimore.

The incident happened at W. Lexington and Pearl Street.

Officials say contractors were working on the street when it collapsed, causing damage to the gas main.

Firefighters are on the scene waiting for BGE to arrive to cut the gas off.

A gas construction crew has been requested to the location.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

No injuries were reported.

