Stray kitten testes positive for rabies in Harford County

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — A stray kitten tested positive for rabies in Harford County. The Harford County Health Department received confirmation from the Maryland Department of Health on Wednesday.

The kitten was discovered in the 3900 block of Ady Road in Pylesville.

It's possible that it may have exposed other people or animals in the area.

The Harford County Health Department stresses seeing a stray cat isn't an emergency.

However, if you or anyone you know has come in contact with a stray kitten in this area, you can reach the Harford County Health Department at 410-877-2300 to follow up.

The Harford County Health Department says these are ways to protect yourself and your animal.